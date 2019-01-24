Two men repacking shabu, lookout nabbed; P102K illegal drugs seized in San Nicolas bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men allegedly repacking suspected shabu and their alleged “lookout-cohort,” were caught in an early morning anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, today, January 24.

Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, Punta Princesa Police Precinct Drug Enforcement Unit chief, said that they also confiscated at least P102,000 worth of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation at past 2 a.m. in an abandoned house in the barangay.

Andaya said that they arrested Kevin Mendoza, 37, Junnel Paredes, 28, and Alain Encalado, 52, during Thursday morning’s anti-illegal drug operation.

Initial investigation showed that the operation against Mendoza and Paredes were conducted after police earlier caught a drug suspect in Barangay Tisa, who pointed to the two persons as the alleged source of his drugs.

Andaya said that they moved in after the drug buy was done and caught Mendoza and Paredes repacking the suspected shabu inside the abandoned house.

He also said that they also allegedly surprised Encolado, who was using suspected shabu, when the operation was conducted.

Aside from that, Andaya said that they also learned that they missed a person on a motorcycle, who dropped off the suspected shabu that Mendoza and Paredes were repacking.

The the three suspects were detained at the Punta Princesa Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs