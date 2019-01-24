EMB-7 to conduct strict monitoring on waste management of establishments

Cebu City, Philippines – Waste management facilities in Central Visayas can expect ‘stringent’ inspections from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7) in the coming weeks.

In a statement sent to reporters, EMB-7 said it will be conducting inspections and will intensify monitoring on the waste management facilities of malls, hotels and resorts in the region in compliance with the instructions of Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) Regional Executive Director Gilbert Gonzales.

This move to strengthen their monitoring came in the wake of the issue on the medical waste seen floating in the seas off Lapu-lapu City.

“We have been strongly rallying to the call of DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu to fully enforce environmental laws, this year, we will begin by conducting a strict monitoring of waste management systems of large establishments in the region to make sure that major waste generators are handling their wastes responsibly,” Gonzales said in the statement.

EMB-7 Regional Director William Cuñado, in the same statement, said hefty penalties, including potential closure of business operations, may be faced by establishments who are seen to have not complied with the rules in waste management.

“In compliance with the instruction of RED Gonzales, we will create composite teams from DENR field offices and EMB to conduct the inspection and compliance of hotels, resorts and malls,” said Cuñado.

Among the factors that the EMB-7 officials will be looking into would be the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of the establishments and their compliance to other environmental laws, such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003) and Philippine Clean Water Act.

“The purpose of ECC is to ensure that development will not come at the expense of our environment. ECC conditions issued to establishments need to be strictly followed and executed,” Cuñado said.

EMB-7 will send notices of violation and will temporarily stop operations of establishments which will be found to have violated the conditions of the ECC. /bjo