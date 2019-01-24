CHR-7 launches own investigation on Reluya ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) will be conducting its own investigation on the ambush involving San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya last Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

In a statement sent to Cebu Daily News Digital, CHR-7 director Arvin Odron said they have deployed a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) on Thursday morning to start their probe into the incident, which claimed the lives of three individuals, including the mayor’s husband, Ricardo Reluya, Jr.

“The office already sent a QRT early this morning as part of its investigative function to ensure full accountability of the perpetrators and for the victims to obtain the justice they deserve,” said Odron.

CHR-7 also expressed condemnation on the incident.

They also called the public to cooperate with law enforcers and investigators to catch the suspects as soon as possible.

“CHR strongly denounces as being reprehensible any act that violates the inherent right of all persons to life… Likewise, we call on all sectors to help our law enforcement in the conduct of the criminal investigation so that justice will prevail,” Odron said.

Ricardo Reluya, Jr., Panadtaran Barangay Captain and president of the Association of Barangay Councils in San Fernando Federation (ABC -San Fernando), Ricky Monterona, and Allan Bayot, died in the ambush.

Initial findings from the police showed that they retrieved at least 73 empty bullet cartridges from an M16 rifle on the crime scene. /bjo