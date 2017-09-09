San Fernando mayor survives ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mayor of San Fernando town who was waylaid with five others in Barangay Lino, Talisay City this evening survived the ambush.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, the Talisay City police chief, was at the scene of the ambush and said he personally escorted Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya to the hospital and that she was “safe” along with two other companions.

However, three men remained inside the bullet-riddled van and were all presumed to be dead.

Scene of the Crime Operatives have arrived the area and now cordoning the mayor’s bullet-riddled Toyota Grandia

The three men inside the vehicle are believed to the mayor’s driver, bodyguard and reportedly her husband Nonoy, who is running for vice mayor of San Fernando in this coming elections in May./elb