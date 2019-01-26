USJ-R, DBTC secure Don Bosco Founder’s Day football titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Teams from the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and host school Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) clinched the first titles of the Don Bosco Founder’s Day Football Festival, which kicked off Friday night, January 25, at the DBTC campus in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

USJ-R frustrated home team DBTC-D via penalty shootout, 6-5, to take home the Under 7 title.

DBTC was able to compensate for the loss with its G3A team taking the Under 9 title via a 1-0 win against a sister team, G2-A.

Close to 100 teams joined the festival, which made a return after a four-year hiatus.

DBTC head coach Glen Ramos said that he decided to bring back the Founder’s Day Football Festival as the DBTC-based clubs are growing and so aside from the weekend trainings they will also have something to look forward to.

Ramos added that they will be holding another football festival in the upcoming summer.

Being contested today, January 26, are the U11, U13, U15, Girls 17, Boys 17 and Men’s Open.

The Women’s Open and 40 Above categories will be played tomorrow, January 27.

Aside from DBTC teams and USJ-R, also seeing action are Sisters of Mary Schools Boystown, KNF of Consolacion and Guardian Strikers of Talisay and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu of Mandaue. /bjo