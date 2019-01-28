Mandaue mom gets 16 years for exposing daughter to cyberpornography

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 56-year-old mother is facing 16 years in jail for trying to expose her daughter to cyberpornography.

Rosalyn (not her real name) pleaded guilty to charges of attempted trafficking in persons and attempt to commit child trafficking during the Court proceedings on Monday, January 28.

Judge Ramon Daomilas of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 in Cebu City sentenced the suspect, who is now detained at the Mandaue City Jail, to at least 16 years in prison.

She was also ordered to pay damages amounting to P1.1 million.

Rosalyn was originally charged with qualified trafficking in persons, which carries the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of not less than P2 million and not more than P5 million.

But the charge against her was downgraded to attempted trafficking and attempt to commit child trafficking after she agreed to a plea bargaining agreement with the prosecution.

Rosalyn was arrested in an operation conducted last May 27, 2017 in her home in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) operatives, in coordination with International Justice Mission-Cebu (IJM-Cebu), arrested Rosalyn while her 15-year-old daughter was doing an online live sex show before a foreigner for pay.

In a statement, lawyer John Tanagho, field office director of IJM-Cebu, expressed elation over the conviction of the suspect.

“Justice is served with today’s conviction through plea bargaining and 16-year prison sentence of the accused. And because of plea bargaining, the child victim no longer needs to testify against the accused trafficker. This result is possible because of close coordination between prosecutors, social workers supporting the survivor, and the other parties in the justice system,” he said./dcb