SITG Reluya may ask for a deadline extension

Cebu City, Philippines – Unless they have concrete evidence to point out the suspects, investigators tasked on solving the ambush incident involving San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya may ask the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame for an extension of their two-week deadline.

Superintendent Virgilio Bayon-on, spokesperson of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Reluya, said they may ask an extention of deadline set by Director General Oscar Albayalde if the evidence they gather is still not enough to prosecute the suspects.

“We cannot just pinpoint who are the suspects without enough evidence to support it. Maybe, we will ask for an extension,” said Bayon-on in Cebuano.

But Bayon-on said they are still aiming to complete the investigation before February 5, which marks the second week since Reluya and her five companions, including her husband, were waylaid in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

He also made this statement in response to Lakambini’s calls for the police to comply with the deadline set by their higher ups in Camp Crame, Metro Manila.

“We will try our best to complete everything before the deadline,” he added.

Bayon-on also said that SITG Reluya has started gathering witnesses, and are now creating the affidavits.

He added that the case is making progress.

“But we cannot divulge the details pertaining to our witnesses yet. As of now, hayag-hayag gamay ang atong progress,” Bayon-on said. /bjo