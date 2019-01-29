PDEA-7 chief says it’s more challenging going after party drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Regional Director Wardley Getalla admitted that it is more difficult to go after peddlers of party drugs.

During the weekly 888 Forum, Getalla said detecting and arresting those who sell party drugs is a bit more challenging because its market is limited to a certain class.

“Medyo covered yung operations sa mga nagbebenta ng party drugs o ecstacy compared sa mga pushers ng shabu at mayroon din silang limited market, ‘yung mga tinatawag natin na ‘can afford’ na bumili ng ecstacy. So nahihirapan tayo na magkaroon ng direct deal sa kanila for possible buy-bust,” Getalla said.

Getalla made the statement following a resolution passed by the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) urging PDEA-7 to exert “equal effort and measures against party drugs as much as they are doing against ‘shabu.’”

“Binibigyan naman talaga natin ng attention itong drive natin against party drugs. Actually nga may initiative na kami, mayroon tayong demand reduction approach at supply reduction approach kung saan huhulihin natin itong mga nagbebenta ng ecstacy,” Getalla said.

“Yun nga lang isa sa mga challenges natin kasi itong mga nagbebenta ng ecstacy is limited yung mga pinagbebentahan niya kaya nagiging mahirap na mag-establish ng arrest,” he added.

Getalla, meanwhile, is appealing to the community to help in providing information on the identity of persons who are involved in party drug proliferation.

He said that they are focusing on coordinating with owners or administrators of party places that maybe venues in selling party drugs.

“Tutulungan natin sila (bar owners) na magbigay ng preventive measures sa kanilang mga customers na maaring mabiktima ng party drugs. Magsu-suggest tayo on how to spot pushers of ecstasy in their establishments and the indicators of a person selling party drugs para ma-ban nila from admission itong mga taong ito ang mai-report nila sa law enforcers,” Getalla said. /bjo