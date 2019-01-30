Cebuano tops Architect Licensure Examination

Cebu City, Philippines— A graduate from a Cebu-based university topped the January 2019 Architect Licensure Examination.

Justin Lei Germino Ramos from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT -U) bested all 1,120 passers of the Architect Licensure Examination which was held last January 25 to 27.

Ramos had a score of 83.80 percent and was the only one from Cebu who was included in the Top 10.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on Wednesday, January 30.

PRC, in its press release, stated that a total of 1,990 individuals took the exam, which took place in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga. /bjo