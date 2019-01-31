Waterfront welcomes the year of the Earth Pig

Cebu City – To welcome the year of the Earth pig, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino proudly invites everyone to their celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year is observed depending on the Lunar Calendar and is the most sought-after Chinese celebration. Traditions are practiced to usher in wealth, abundance, and happiness.

Guests and visitors can experience the beauty of Chinese music, dance, and culture at the hotel on February 04, 2018, Monday.

Welcoming the spectators will be the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s General Manager, Mr. Anders Hallden.

Guests of honor, alongside Mr. Hallden, will lead the ceremonial Dotting of the Lion’s Eyes or Hoi Gong which is done to bless and awaken a new lion or in a more traditional concept, to bring down the spirit of the lion from the heaven and give it life. It also signifies the existence or birth of a new lion into the world.

The Lion and Dragon Dance by the Wu Shu Federation of the Philippines Cebu Chapter and the cleansing of the pig will follow thereafter. And as per tradition and to usher in more luck this year, the traditional Chinese Cabbage, “Ang Pao” and Mandarin oranges will also be present in this celebration.

And of course, no Filipino feast would be complete without the lechon and the traditional Pancit – a staple dish that’s originally from the Chinese and called as “pian e sit” which will be served to guests of honor and media invites.

For more entertainment, the annual Fire in the Sky – the grand fireworks display will be presented by Pyroworks International Inc. at 9:00 PM at the hotel’s main entrance, the perfect spot to delight your eyes with its splendid colors.

Surrounded by good food, great company, beautiful dances and a dramatic display of fireworks to light up the sky, welcoming the Year of the Earth Pig could not be a more enjoyable and festive experience at the Waterfront.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.