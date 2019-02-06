SM2SM to offer free slots for GRAP runners

Cebu City, Philippines – SM City Cebu will be giving runners from the Grassroots Running Advocacy Program (GRAP) of John Philip Dueñas and Cebu Olympian Mary Joy Tabal free slots in the upcoming SM2SM Run.

The ninth edition of the race is slated February 17, 2019.

SM City Cebu marketing officer Donna Lobingco confirmed they will be sponsoring the runners again, like what they did last year.

“Yes, we will continue to sponsor them just like last year. We will be giving them 200 slots,” said Lobingco.

GRAP has runners from Liloan, Guba and the Sisters of Mary School Boystown in Minglanilla and Girlstown in Talisay.

Close to 5,000 runners have already signed up for the running event. Organizers are hoping to get about 7,000 participants.

Those interested can still sign up at the SM City Cebu, at the 2nd level of the Northwing Atrium, near Flawless. /bjo