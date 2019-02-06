Images: Tejero demolition continues

Cebu City Phillipines – Six teams composed of at least 90 personnel of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Orderly, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) resumed the demolition of structures along the sidewalk of Arellano Boulevard in Sitio Silangan, Barangay Tejero here on Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019.

The demolition team was led by Raquel Arce, chief of the PROBE team. Operation sarted at 10 a.m.

Here are photos of the demolition operation: