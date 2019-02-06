Ermita officials to seek DILG advice on release of calamity fund
CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only two officials left in Barangay Ermita, acting Barangay Captain Efe Rupinta raised concerns on how to release the quick response funds for the over 2,000 individuals who were affected in Tuesday’s (February 5, 2019) fire.
In an interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday morning, February 6, Rupinta said she will still have to write to the Cebu City office of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-7) to seek guidance on the release of calamity funds without the signatures of six councilors and their elected barangay captain, Mark Rizaldy Miral, who were imposed with one-year suspensions by the Ombudsman in mid 2018.
“Among challenge gyod karon is ang pagpagawas og budget mahitungod nga wala tay mga BAC (Bids and Awards Committee) members. Ang nahibilin karon na lang kay ako ug ang atong SK chairman (Rica Jaime),” Rupinta said.
“Makig-communicate ta sa DILG karon, ug I hope positive lang ang response nga unsay mga pamaagi nga makarelease ta sa calamity funds without the signatures of the BAC members,” she added.
In July last year, the DILG-Cebu City Office served one-year suspension order against Miral and councilmen Antonieto Flores, RyanJay Rosas, Ali Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Maria Buanghug, and Wilbert Flores after the court found them guilty of the grave misconduct case filed by former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.
Ruiz lodged the complaint against the officials for allegedly not cooperating during an anti-drug operation of the anti-narcotics agency in the village in 2017. /bjo
