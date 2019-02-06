SM City Cebu Celebrates Love

Save the dates because the Love Month is finally here. Celebrate Valentine’s Day at SM City Cebu with your loved ones where you can enjoy fun and exciting events—from food, gift ideas to live performances and more!

Enjoy heart dining deals at your favorite restaurants, ongoing until February 14. Whether planning a romantic date, a time well spent with family, or bonding with girlfriends, Date Deals has plenty of dinning offers for you like buy 1 take 1 promos or meal freebies until February 14.

Be entertained with romantic music while sipping your favorite coffee at Coffee & Chill from February 8 to 15 at the Northwing Atrium.

Take a selfie with your loved one, family, and friends at the flower filled Make Love Bloom centerpiece located at the Northwing Atrium.

Get that best gift for him or for her at the Love Fair from February 8 to 14 at the lower ground level, Atrium C of the Main Mall.

Don’t forget to watch international singer Stephen Speaks in his Acoustic Throwback Tour on February 16, 6PM at the Northwing Atrium.

For events updates and inquiries, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, or call Marketing Department at 232-0296.