DepEd reminds schools: Graduation, other school activities should not involve politicians

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is reminding public school administrators not to solicit contributions or invite candidates in this year’s midterm polls to school activities such as graduation or commencement rites.

“There is a DepEd issuance coming from the Central Office that graduation ceremonies or any activity that will fall by March, which is the coverage already of the election period, should not involve any politician, especially those who are candidates for the coming elections,” DepEd-7 Regional Director Dr. Juliet Jeruta told CDN Digital in an interview on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Commencement rites and graduation ceremonies fall in the months of March and April, which is at the height of the campaign period for the May 2019 polls both for local and national candidates.

Jeruta also cautioned school administrators against soliciting from candidates or political organizations as it may tantamount to electioneering.

While faculty members cannot prevent politicians from attending school-related events, Jeruta said the school administration should at least see to it that there will be no special acknowledgment of their presence in the event.

“This includes conducting solicitation or drafting a memorandum of agreement that in a way will at least publicize the name of the candidate and indirectly provide an enhancement on the image of the candidate,” Jeruta said.

“That is why schools division superintendents are encouraged to be vigilant during graduation rites to prevent it to become an avenue for solicitation. Remember, electioneering as an offense is somewhat difficult to defend and will take a long time to be cleared from. Mahirap na because everybody is watching,” she added.

In a resolution issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on March 2016, the agency warned that government employees should not engage in any activity, directly or indirectly, in any partisan political activity. /bmjo