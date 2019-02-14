Ring in the prosperous year of the Earth Pig

Mandani Bay celebrates a promising new lunar year

The new lunar year, the Year of the Earth Pig, from February 5, 2019 to January 24, 2020, bodes well for everyone, with overall good fortune, wealth, honesty and general prosperity in the offing.

Mandani Bay, in partnership with District Events, rings in the prosperous Year of the Earth Pig with Chinatown in Mandani Bay, a weekend of authentic Chinese jubilation on February 15 and 16 at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery and grounds along F. E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City.

District Events is the group behind the successful Pop District Bazaar, pop-up markets encouraging noteworthy local products and popular cuisine, fashion and lifestyle items.

Chinatown in Mandani Bay’s food and outdoor market, is open from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight on both days. Chinatown features tempting Chinese palate pleasers and lucky trinkets and ornaments from various local vendors under a canopy of fiery lanterns.

On Friday, the traditional lion dance happens at 7:00 pm followed by a cultural show by Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts Cebu and performances from Cebu Wushu. The traditional Lion and Dragon Dance immediately follows as an enriching treat for guests.

On Saturday, the dragon dancers will make the rounds of the outdoor market at 7:30 p.m.

The resounding sounds of the grand fireworks extravaganza at 8:00 p.m. on both days completes the genuine Chinese New Year experience.

2019 is forecast to be another banner year. According to Chinese tradition, the pig demonstrates so much joy in living, is generous and, although indulgent, is altruistic. The pig symbolizes a hard-working, peace-loving, sincere and optimistic person.

2019 promises to be another fruitful year for Mandani Bay. Its much-awaited Boardwalk, a retail strip facing the Mactan Channel takes shape within the year.

Mandani Bay is Cebu’s most promising development. With a 500-meter water frontage, this world-class 20-hectare development has a stunning view of the coast and encompassing cityscape.

Mandani Bay promotes a lifestyle of connectivity with residential towers rising from podium blocks interconnected by footbridges, world-class amenities, and street front retail and office towers carefully interwoven into its design.

Mandani Bay has set the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines.