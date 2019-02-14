Love letters, greeting cards, chocolates, and images of cupid – these are some of the most trendy things during Valentine’s day or the “Feast of Saint Valentine”.

Celebrated every February 14, this occasion is typically known to be a romantic day for couples. This is why some “singles” or unmarried people are pressured to find a date – or else, they’ll have to spend Valentine’s day alone. So, we’ve rounded up 10 Valentine’s Day memes that are way too perfect for single people.

It’s “Single Awareness Day” – SAD!

Photo credit: Funny Valentines Day Memes, Jokes, Valentine Meme Pictures

When Sheldon’s science explanation makes sense…

Photo credit: Flickr

When you can totally relate to what Squidward feels…

via Tenor

When someone asks you about your plan on Valentine’s Day…

Photo credit: Funny Valentines Day Memes, Jokes, Valentine Meme Pictures

Photo credit: Funny Valentines Day Memes, Jokes, Valentine Meme Pictures

When you see couple showing major PDA…

Photo credit: iskysoft

When you want to be better, not bitter…

Photo credit: Funny Valentines Day Memes, Jokes, Valentine Meme Pictures

When you’re a veteran in “thirdwheeling”…

Photo credit: Funny Valentines Day Memes, Jokes, Valentine Meme Pictures

When all you need is a little #Selflove

Photo credit: iskysoft

Cheers to all the singles out there!

via Tenor

Valentine’s Day is dedicated to the celebration of love! So, whether you’re single or in a relationship, you can still enjoy the day with your friends and family.

Lastly, don’t spend too much for presents because the best gift you can give is the one that comes from the heart.