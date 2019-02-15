Kamputhaw fire claims one life, burns down 3 houses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man in his early 50s was confimed to have died in a fire that razed three houses in Sitio 8, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, this morning, February 15.

The fatality was identified as Alex Sanchez, 51, who according to his relatives, started the fire in the house which quickly spread and razed two other neighboring houses.

Alexitas Rabong, Sanchez’ niece, said her uncle had been expressing discontent about his life shortly before he allegedly burned down his house.

“He said he wanted to die,” Rabong said in Cebuano.

Firefighters received the alarm at 9:23 a.m. It was placed under control 15 minutes later or at 9:38 a.m. They declared fire out at 9:54 a.m.

Damage was pegged at P80, 000.

Fire investigators are still confirming whether or not Sanchez really started the fire.