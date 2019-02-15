A Valentine’s Day date in a dumpsite

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the day of love, couples made sure to make reservations for their Valentine’s Day dates in their favorite restaurants, some of whom went with what were the most trending spots for a romantic date.

But, yesterday a team of environmental advocates in Cebu posted a different kind of dating scene in an unusual spot.

A picture of a couple dating in a dumpsite with a butler and a waiter kept the internet buzzing.

The photo was captioned “A glimpse of the future?”

Tony Galon, the founder of the “5pcs Daily Habit” movement, tumbler of hope, sikad.pukaw, and basura run, was the brain behind the photoshoot of a dating scene in a dumpsite.

Galon said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that they were already planning it for a long time and with the help of some other advocates from the 5pcs Daily Habit, they made the photoshoot come to life.

Galon, a runner, has been an active advocate for the environment since 2015, he started the 5pcs Daily Habit, a movement wherein they pick up 5 random plastic litters on the street and post it online.

Galon, on the movement’s Facebook page, explained that he started the 5pcs Daily Habit on January 1, 2015 “as a New Year’s Day resolution after seeing most of the runners while running just throw away their water bottle.”

He also described his advoacy as “a habit armed to raise awareness to all the people that we need to do something for our current garbage situation not only in Cebu but all over the Ph (Philippines).”

This is just one of the many ways of Galon and his team to raise awareness that, he warned, will soon be experienced by everyone if they will not do anything to avoid, prevent or lessen our plastic waste.

A realistic photoshoot was Galon’s bright idea to call out those fond of single use plastic and a campaign to slowly change the habit of the people in protecting our environment./ elb