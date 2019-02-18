Crimson Hotel and Resort: Dive against marine debris

Diving enthusiasts across the globe took part in Crimson Resort and Spa’s mission against marine debris last February 16.

Already in their 6th year, “Dive against debris” is Crimson’s annual drive in reducing aquatic wastes in the waters of Mactan Channel, in efforts to preserve the marine ecosystem.

To date, it’s Crimson’s largest participating body with over 116 registered certified divers and 37 volunteers.

PADI Regional Manager, Conny Jeppson stated that Mactan Island being a tourist spot is ideal for this project because the seas are more vulnerable to garbage pollution.

After the cleanup drive, an afternoon fellowship was also hosted by Crimson Resort to gather all the participants for lunch and a raffle draw where divers were able to bring home new dive equipments and all-new Prospex watches from Seiko.

With the collaborative effort from Lapu-Lapu City government, PADI, and Prospex, the event was a resounding success with over 240 and a half kilograms of marine debris collected.