CHED now accepting application for scholarship for coming school year 

Cebu City, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is now accepting applicants for scholarships for the school year 2019-2020.

The Student Financial Assistance Programs (StuFAPs) will be for incoming freshmen and continuing college level scholars for the coming school year.

The StuFAP is the program of CHED that provides financial assistance to students who are enrolled in an authorized public and private High Education Institutions (HEIs).

Melissa Castillote, CHED 7’s StuFAPs coordinator said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that they started accepting the applications for the said scholarship last February 2, 2019. It will last until April 30, 2019.

Castillote said that all applicants can browse through CHED’s website at www.CHED.com.ph for all the needed information about the program. /bmjo