By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 17,2025 - 02:48 PM

Old grudge eyed as motive behind piso-net shooting in Cebu City

A man, who was playing piso-internet at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, was shot in the back twice by an unidentified assailant at Block 7, Sawang Calero, Cebu City. Police in an initial report said the victim survived the gunshot wounds in his back and was admitted to the hospital. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Old grudge could be the reason as to why two still unidentified gunmen shot another man who was playing video games in a roadside internet shop here on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Investigators from Sawang Calero Police Station responded to a shooting alarm in a piso-net (piso-internet) located along the street in Block 7, Brgy. Sawang Calero at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ronald Opalla Sabado.

Initial findings showed that Sabado was playing video games when two men in gray hoods approached him and then immediately shot him on the back.

Based on witnesses’ accounts, they heard two gunshots, and saw the victim fell down. Meanwhile, the suspects immediately fled the area.

Police continue to conduct hot pursuit against the perpetrators as of this report.

Investigators are also verifying reports that the victim was perceived as hardheaded and stubborn within the community, and that he might have crossed someone else due to his behavior.

As of Monday, Sabado is already in stable condition but remained confined in a hospital for further treatment, police said.

