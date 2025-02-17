General Santos City highway collision: 4 dead, 13 injured

KORONADAL CITY — Four people were killed and 13 others were injured, including an 85-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, in a head-on collision between a private commuter van and a pick-up truck on the national highway in General Santos City on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. near the Barangay Apopong roundabout, according to Capt. Lamberto Rabino, head of the General Santos City Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Declared dead on arrival at a local hospital were the van driver, Rasol Angkob Adam, 56, and three senior citizen passengers from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Eight other senior citizens in the van were injured.

In the pick-up truck, the injured included driver Harvey Collado, 36, his wife, and their three children, aged 13, 9, and 2, all residents of Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Rabino said the pick-up truck attempted to overtake another vehicle by switching lanes, leading to the head-on collision with the oncoming van.

The impact severely damaged both vehicles, deforming their front portions, hoods, bumpers, and engines.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in General Santos City.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine further details and prevent similar accidents in the future.

