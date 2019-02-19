BAP to hold referees seminar and refresher course in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines — The Baskestball Association of the Philippines (BAP) will conduct a three-day Referees Seminar and Refresher Course for National Accreditation this weekend in two different venues in Cebu.

This Friday and Saturday, February 22 and 23, 2019, the seminar will be held at the and Barangay Talamban Gym in Cebu City. On the 24th, a Sunday, the seminar will be held at the Timex Basketball Court in Lapu-Lapu City.

The seminar is organised by BAP Cebu Provincial Chapter Region VII headed by Provincial Commissioner Edgardo Velasco Dionson.

It is held to help improve the quality and raise the standard of officiating in the region.

Facilitators of the clinic will be BAP’s Technical Commission, whose primary objective is to develop and improve basketball officiating in the whole country.

FIBA International referee Manuel Huab will be the guest speaker.

Those interested to join may call or text Dionson at 0997 588 8836. /bmjo