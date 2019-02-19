Cops urge Reluyas to dangle reward money for lead to ambush mastermind

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police are suggesting to the Reluya family to dangle a cash reward for anyone, who can provide leads to the mastermind behind the ambush of San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya, and five others last January.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director, said in a press briefing on Tuesday, February 20, that the idea of dangling a cash reward floated when Reluya met with investigators from PRO – 7 today, February 20.

“Yes, actually it helps us because naay uban naghulat-hulat nga makagain og maglakas loob. Maybe, they need encouragement to get out,” said Sinas.

However, Sinas refused to divulge further details about what transpired during his meeting with Reluya.

Reluya’s husband Panadtaran Barangay Captain Ricardo ‘Nonoy’ Reluya, Driver Allan Bayot and San Fernando Investment Officer Ricky Montenora, were killed in an ambush last January 22 at Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

The mayor was also injured and survived the attack along with two members of her staff.

Police tagged Jerome Labitad and Felix Abacajan Jr. as the primary suspects of the case, based on the affidavits they gathered from witnesses, including Reluya herself.

Both Labitad and Abacajan allegedly worked before as hitmen for self-confessed drug lord, Franz Sabalones.

Sinas said the police had already filed complaints of multiple murder, and multiple frustrated murder against Labitad and Abacajan last Friday, February 15./dbs