Duterte to barnstorm in Cebu on Sunday with his senatorial slate, to endorse local bets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu chapters of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) is now in the thick of preparation for the scheduled arrival here on Sunday, February 24, of President Rodrigo Duterte together with his senatorial slate for a rally with their local candidates.

The Cebu City Council will be holding a special session tomorrow, Thursday (February 21), to pass a resolution that will allow the PDP-Laban free use of Plaza Independencia for the rally.

President Duterte was confirmed to lead the event where he will be barnstorming for the senatorial candidates running under the PDP-Laban for the May 13, 2019 polls. This will be his first visit in Cebu this year.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella said he approved the rally permit last February 11, in his capacity as acting city mayor, since Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña was abroad from February 7 to February 13.

The request for the rally permit was made by Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, a local PDP-Laban stalwart along with Labella, who is the party’s mayoral candidate against Osmeña (Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan) .

“I approved it, as acting city mayor. The permit was (further) referred to the mayor (Osmeña), and there was no objection. And now, there will be a special session to discuss on the proposal to waive the fees on using Plaza Independencia. Since there is an ordinance that requires payment to use the Plaza,” said Labella.

The vice mayor is referring to City Ordinance No. 2330 which requires event organizers to seek approval from the council if they wish to use Plaza Independencia as a venue. The fees for the park’s use usually range from P3,000 to P5,000./ elb