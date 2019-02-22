Architecture board topnotcher to lead awardees on Cebu City’s 82nd Charter Day celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Justin Lei Ramos, this year’s Architecture board topnotcher of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) , will be among topnotcher awardees of the Cebu City government on Sunday, February 24, which is the city’s 82nd Charter Day celebration.

Catherine Yso, secretary to the Mayor, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that Ramos would be recognized by the city government for topping the Architecture board exams and besting 1,120 board passers.

Yso also said that the late Sammy Darza, who was known as Cebu’s traffic czar and was considered as one of the key persons in the Cebu City government to conceptualize and develop the South Road Properties in the 1980s, would be given a posthumous award by the Cebu City government.

She said that there would be three outstanding individuals that would be recognized during the Charter Day celebration on Sunday.

Yso said that the charter day celebrations would start with a flagraising ceremony to be led by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña followed by the awarding of outstanding employees and the board topnotchers at the Plaza Sugbo.

The Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise) will also be recognizing several outstanding youth in service on Sunday morning.

The outstanding organizations and outstanding individuals will also be awarded for their contribution to Cebu City’s development and stakeholders in a testimonial dinner at the social hall in the evening.

The Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) also said that at least two organizations would receive the outstanding organization award.

Yso said that the celebration of the Charter Day has been a weeklong activity for the City Hall starting last with it’s launching on Monday, February 18, when a medical mission was held at the City Hall grounds.

On February 19, an Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) break-out activities were held at the Plaza Sugbo. A job fair was held on February 20 while a livelihood training was held on February 21.

On Friday morning, February 22, a farmer-market day was held in Plaza Sugbo while simultaneously, the Charter Day quiz bowl was also held at the Social Hall where 21 groups of students all over the city competed with their wits.

The Cebu City became a charter city on February 24, 1937 by virtue of Commonwealth Act No. 58 authored by Senator Vicente Rama who was then representative of Cebu’s 3rd district.

Cebu City was granted its own charter allowing the city to be governed by its own charter document rather by state, provincial, or regional law./dbs