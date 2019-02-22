Cebu City is CVIRAA overall champion once again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Student athletes from Cebu City will once again comprise the bulk of Central Visayas delegation to this summer’s Palarong Pambansa in Davao City after finishing as the overall champions of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, which came to an end Friday, February 22, 2019 in Dumaguete City.

The Niños hauled in a total of 78 gold medals, 60 silvers and 76 bronze medals.

Cebu City, however, failed to sweep the elementary and secondary overall titles with the Niños only reigning supreme in the secondary division with a 58-37-51 gold-silver-bronze haul. They fell to 3rd place in the elementary division with a 20-23-25 medal count behind Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu Province, respectively.

Placing second overall is Bohol Province with its medal tally of 46-64-57 while at third place is Lapu-Lapu City, which amassed a total of 44 gold medals, 22 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Host delegation Dumaguete City ended at 4th place with a medal haul of 37-43-40 while ending its stint at 5th place is Cebu Province with a medal count of 35-32-64. /bmjo