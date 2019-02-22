Talisay shooting probe: Cops checking if dead victim related to drug lord Sabalones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating if one of the dead shooting victims found in Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City on Friday, February 22, is related to self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said in a statement that they had identified the two dead shooting victims found in Barangay Maghaway as Gabby Gabisan and Mar Kernaez.

Conag said that Gabisan’s middle name was Sabalones. He was 41 years old.

Both Gabisan and Kernaez, 37, were residents of Talisay City.

Read more: Bloody Friday: 4 killed in early morning police operations, 2 others found dead in Cebu

Conag said he had directed the investigating team to look for the evidence to determine if Gabisan was indeed related to Franz Sabalones, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“As of now, we haven’t received any information if he is related to (Franz) Sabalones. But I directed the investigators to look into this,” Conag told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview on Friday, February 22.

Conag also said the police were also still investigating the possible motives of the killings.

Their victim’s bodies were discovered by Jandybe Cabatas who notified policemen around 4 a.m.

Aside from that, police were also looking for Juriel Minguito, who is from Inabanga town in Bohol Province after his purple Suzuki Smash motorcycle was found 150 meters away from the crime scene.

Investigators retrieved One live cartridge, 11 fired cartridge cases, and four fired bullets, a cable tie, and a belt at the crime scene./dbs