ALI’s Amaia Land to launch P1.1-B Amaia Steps Mandaue Tower 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines –With the success of their first residential tower, Amaia Land, a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), is set to launch their Tower 2 of Amaia Steps Mandaue.

The vertical property is located along UN Ave. corner Plaridel St. in Mandaue City.

The P1.13-billion Amaia Steps Mandaue Tower 2 will a nine-story condominium that will offer 288 units, with each unit ranging from 24.04 square meters (sq.m) to 41.08 sq.m, which can also be converted into one- and two-bedroom units.

“For aspiring homeowners, Amaia Steps Mandaue Tower 2 signifies new beginning and a change to settle down in our very spacious, well-designed units at very affordable prices,” said Grace Quinto, the project head of Amaia Land, in a press preview on February 20.

As an economic housing unit of ALI that is managed by the Ayala Property Management Corp, Quinto said the Project is also a branded investment.

Amaia Steps Mandaue is nestled on an 8,009-sq.m property.

Quinto shared that Cebu’s booming tourism and trade industry is the reason why they are planning to expand their presence in other parts of the island.

“We are looking for potential sites for our new projects,” added Quitno.

The studio unit is priced at P2.9 million, a one-bedroom units costs P4 million while their premium units or the two-bedroom unit is priced at P5 million. The development has 36 units per floor.

According to Quinto, pre-selling for Tower 2 has already started and construction of the nine-story building will begin towards the end of the year and will be completed by the first quarter of 2022.