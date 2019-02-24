Duterte leads ceremonial distribution of cash grants to 780K CV beneficiaries
LOOK: Scenes from President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) gymnasium for the distribution of cash grants to pre-selected Cebu City families.
A total of 780,000 households in Central Visayas are scheduled to receive their share of the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) grant of P2,400 before the end of March. / Junjie Mendoza and Delta Dyrecka Letigio
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.