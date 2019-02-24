Duterte leads ceremonial distribution of cash grants to 780K CV beneficiaries

LOOK: Scenes from President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) gymnasium for the distribution of cash grants to pre-selected Cebu City families.

A total of 780,000 households in Central Visayas are scheduled to receive their share of the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) grant of P2,400 before the end of March. / Junjie Mendoza and Delta Dyrecka Letigio