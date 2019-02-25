Organizations championing PWDs lead Cebu City Charter Day Anniversary awardees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two organizations that focus on persons with disabilities (PWDs), two telecommunication giants that help rural residents and the city library access to internet and the city’ late “traffic czar” led last night’s awardees during the ceremony marking the 82nd Cebu City Charter Day anniversary.

These institutions and individuals were recognized for “showing nothing but support for the betterment” of the city, the mayor said in his welcome mesage.

“Like I said, we are not going to solve all problems, but we are going to promise you that tomorrow will be better than today,” added the mayor in his speech at the testimonial dinner held at the New White Gold House on Sunday night, February 24, organized by the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO).

Recognized as the Most Outstanding Instutions were the Cebu Braille Center, Inc., a 40-year-old organization that has been serving the visually impared individuals in the city; and the Differently-Able Talent Entertainment and Sports, which was acknowledged for their efforts to empowerPWDs, including its being able to propel PWD athletes into becoming the over-all champion in the 2018 Philippine National Paralympic games.

For the Outstanding Individuals awards, four persons were recognized: Dean Jonathan Capanas, the dean of the law school of the University of San Jose Recoletos and the city’s current pro bono legal consultant for the ongoing disputed assessments with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR); Celso Duazo Pepito, for his introduction of “cubism” in the Cebu Art Scene; former City Councilor and now a commissioner of the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) Dr. Arsenio “Pax” Pacaña, for his continued support and active participation in various activities and programs of the city; and to the late Samuel Bondoc “Sammy” Darza, who was famously called the city’s “traffic czar,” who received a posthumous award for his contribution in the establishment of the city’s Traffic Management System.

Three companies were recognized as the mayor’s special awardees: Arn Builders Inc., for providing heavy equipment free of charge during the Ermita fire; Globe Telecom, Inc., for providing internet connection to some of the upland areas in the city; and Smart Communications, Inc. for providing free wifi connection at the Cebu City Public Library, the first 24-hour public library in the Philippines.

The mayor’s award for six Outstanding Individuals were given to Calixta “Nang Caling” Abella, for her contribution to the urban poor of the city; Eugene Novecio, the taxi driver who returned a bag full of valuable things left in his taxicab; Genevieve Alcoseba, for her efforts in helping the urban poor sector of the city; Annabeth Cuizon, for her exemplary performance as Assistant City Administrator and as chairperson of the Cebu City Market Authority; and Catherine Yso, the current secretary to the mayor and has been serving the city government for 18 years. /elb