Gilas Pilipinas is World Cup bound!

Andray Blatche scored 41 points as Gilas Pilipinas secured a ticket to the Fiba World Cup in China after fending off Kazakhstan, 93-75, in the Asian qualifiers late Sunday at Velodrome Saryarka in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Blatche set the tone after accounting for the Philippine team’s first 19 points.

He went 12-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-10 from downtown, and sank 12 of his 14 attempts from the free throw line as he put on a shooting clinic.