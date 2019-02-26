A guide of Cebuano films in Cinema Rehiyon 11 in Dumaguete City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is the time of the year again where filmmakers from all over the country gather for a one big event.

This year, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental is hosting the Cinema Rehiyon 11 from February 25 to March 1.

If you are in Dumaguete City on these dates, then here is a guide for films made by Cebu-based filmmakers.

* February 26, 2019

Title: “Miyerkules Miyerkules”

Cast: John Montecillo, Marlon Flores, Jodie Ferrer, David Colegado

Director: Thomas Solidum, Jairus Marcelo, Jeffrie Po, TJ De Lima, Neil Nanta, Jaylou Dari, Michael Mante

Synopsis: Seven stories by seven filmmakers about urban legends and myths.

Category: Full-length film

Screening time: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Venue: Robinsons MovieWorld Cinema 1

______________

Title: A Short History of Few Bad Things

Cast: Victor Neri, Jay Gonzaga, and Publio Briones III

Director. Keith Deligero

Synopsis: A troubled dective struggles to solve series of killings.

Category: Full-length film

Screening time: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Venue: Robinsons MovieWorld Cinema 2

______________

Title: “Tinubdan”

Cast: Leon Miguel, Mekha Sarono, Francoise Diola, Jannea Aparilla, Franz Klent Doila, Charles Steven Aparilla, and Krestel Racine Balili

Director: Nicky Dumapit

Synopsis: A man dreams and reexperiences his past. In his dreams, he always sees Santo Niño and reminds him of all the good things he experienced.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

Title: “048”

Director: Dio Villasencio

Synopsis: A simple boy’s journey to the

World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu.

Category: Video documentary

Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University

* February 27, 2019

Title: “Drimsikol”

Cast: Riva Masbate, Jarrah Alvarez, Jestyn Romo, Joshua Alo, April Catarina, and Danielle Balanga

Director: Tyl Abellaneda

Synopsis: Jennieh who is troubled by a recurring nightmare visits a dream shop to alter her dreams.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

Title: “Propesiya”

Director: Alyssa Ashley Manugas

Synopsis: (To be updated)

Category: Short film

Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

Title: “Diskro”

Cast: Keirth Eldon Ybañez, Trixa Delima, Kevin Michael Mier, and Dawren Cris Toñacao

Director: Dan Banate

Synopsis: Diskro is about Kido, a struggling art student who stumbles upon a drug that will change his life for better and for worse.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

​

Title: Leap

Director: Urestedes Gulleban

Synopsis: The story of John Paul how dancesport changes his life.

Category: Video Documentary

Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m

Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University

______________

Title: “Wala’y Humayan sa Tanglad”

Cast: Jom Ouano, Eldawn Catalan, Ron Gagamboy, Rhodamie Chan, Pauleen Clayce Solante, Julius Ambrad, Ronelo Garcia, and Publo Briones III

Director: Neil Angelo Briones

Synopsis: With the newfound fortune of the Salvacion family, filmmakers from the city descend upon the countryside to document their rise to power. As they delve deeper into the story, they find that things are never as they seem.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

Title: “Ka Gwapa Bah”

Cast: Regie Vocales, Lois Feria, Naclyn Sarmiento, Lianne Nae Ebarsabal, and Chloe Capatoy

Directors: Chloe Capatoy and Christian Paul Naparota

Synopsis: A plain looking girl named Ann decides to attend a free makeover session as she is no longer satisfied with how she looks. She will meet three beautiful young ladies that will help her for the makeover. Little did she know, the makeover that she hopes will change her life forever.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m

Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University

______________

* February 28, 2019

Title: “Rose”

Cast: Cherry Ann Aban

Director: Eli Razo

Synopsis: A young woman comes to terms with herself in the call center community.

Category: Short film

Screening Time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University

______________

Title: “Sa Pagsalop Sa Adlaw”

Cast: Byran Albura and Tomasa Sulivan

Director: Angelo Geverola Abella

Synopsis: (To be updated)

Category: Short film

Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University

______________

Title: “Galit Na Aso”

Cast: Leon Miguel, Sarah Valiente, and Shun Bacalla

Director: Ankit Rawat

Synopsis: Osang has been living in the streets searching for comfort, shelter, food and most of all acceptance. One day he meets Megan who buys him bread every time he visits at the bakery.

Category: Short film

Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m

Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University /dbs