A guide of Cebuano films in Cinema Rehiyon 11 in Dumaguete City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is the time of the year again where filmmakers from all over the country gather for a one big event.
This year, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental is hosting the Cinema Rehiyon 11 from February 25 to March 1.
If you are in Dumaguete City on these dates, then here is a guide for films made by Cebu-based filmmakers.
* February 26, 2019
Title: “Miyerkules Miyerkules”
Cast: John Montecillo, Marlon Flores, Jodie Ferrer, David Colegado
Director: Thomas Solidum, Jairus Marcelo, Jeffrie Po, TJ De Lima, Neil Nanta, Jaylou Dari, Michael Mante
Synopsis: Seven stories by seven filmmakers about urban legends and myths.
Category: Full-length film
Screening time: 9 a.m. to 12 noon
Venue: Robinsons MovieWorld Cinema 1
______________
Title: A Short History of Few Bad Things
Cast: Victor Neri, Jay Gonzaga, and Publio Briones III
Director. Keith Deligero
Synopsis: A troubled dective struggles to solve series of killings.
Category: Full-length film
Screening time: 9 a.m. to 12 noon
Venue: Robinsons MovieWorld Cinema 2
______________
Title: “Tinubdan”
Cast: Leon Miguel, Mekha Sarono, Francoise Diola, Jannea Aparilla, Franz Klent Doila, Charles Steven Aparilla, and Krestel Racine Balili
Director: Nicky Dumapit
Synopsis: A man dreams and reexperiences his past. In his dreams, he always sees Santo Niño and reminds him of all the good things he experienced.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: “048”
Director: Dio Villasencio
Synopsis: A simple boy’s journey to the
World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu.
Category: Video documentary
Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University
* February 27, 2019
Title: “Drimsikol”
Cast: Riva Masbate, Jarrah Alvarez, Jestyn Romo, Joshua Alo, April Catarina, and Danielle Balanga
Director: Tyl Abellaneda
Synopsis: Jennieh who is troubled by a recurring nightmare visits a dream shop to alter her dreams.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: “Propesiya”
Director: Alyssa Ashley Manugas
Synopsis: (To be updated)
Category: Short film
Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: “Diskro”
Cast: Keirth Eldon Ybañez, Trixa Delima, Kevin Michael Mier, and Dawren Cris Toñacao
Director: Dan Banate
Synopsis: Diskro is about Kido, a struggling art student who stumbles upon a drug that will change his life for better and for worse.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 1 p.m. – 3: 15 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: Leap
Director: Urestedes Gulleban
Synopsis: The story of John Paul how dancesport changes his life.
Category: Video Documentary
Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m
Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University
______________
Title: “Wala’y Humayan sa Tanglad”
Cast: Jom Ouano, Eldawn Catalan, Ron Gagamboy, Rhodamie Chan, Pauleen Clayce Solante, Julius Ambrad, Ronelo Garcia, and Publo Briones III
Director: Neil Angelo Briones
Synopsis: With the newfound fortune of the Salvacion family, filmmakers from the city descend upon the countryside to document their rise to power. As they delve deeper into the story, they find that things are never as they seem.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: “Ka Gwapa Bah”
Cast: Regie Vocales, Lois Feria, Naclyn Sarmiento, Lianne Nae Ebarsabal, and Chloe Capatoy
Directors: Chloe Capatoy and Christian Paul Naparota
Synopsis: A plain looking girl named Ann decides to attend a free makeover session as she is no longer satisfied with how she looks. She will meet three beautiful young ladies that will help her for the makeover. Little did she know, the makeover that she hopes will change her life forever.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m
Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University
______________
* February 28, 2019
Title: “Rose”
Cast: Cherry Ann Aban
Director: Eli Razo
Synopsis: A young woman comes to terms with herself in the call center community.
Category: Short film
Screening Time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University
______________
Title: “Sa Pagsalop Sa Adlaw”
Cast: Byran Albura and Tomasa Sulivan
Director: Angelo Geverola Abella
Synopsis: (To be updated)
Category: Short film
Screening time: 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Venue: AVR of Negros Oriental State University
______________
Title: “Galit Na Aso”
Cast: Leon Miguel, Sarah Valiente, and Shun Bacalla
Director: Ankit Rawat
Synopsis: Osang has been living in the streets searching for comfort, shelter, food and most of all acceptance. One day he meets Megan who buys him bread every time he visits at the bakery.
Category: Short film
Screening time: 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m
Venue: JBH AVR, Foundation University /dbs
