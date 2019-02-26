Pogoy to aspiring Cebuano cagers: Never give up on your dreams

Cebu City, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas’ Cebuano wingman Roger Ray Pogoy urged his fellow Cebuano players to keep on working on their hoop dreams, much like he did when he was still a young stud playing for the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters.

Pogoy and the rest of Gilas came home to a rousing welcome on Monday evening, February 25, 2019, after clinching a spot in the 2019 Fiba World Cup with a 93-75 victory over Kazakhstan over in Astana last weekend.

“Keep dreaming lang jud mga batan-on ang importanti, ampo sa Ginoo ug hard work mao ra jud na sekreto kung ngano na abot ko diri,” shared the proud son of Talisay City who just a decade ago, helped lead UC to the Cesafi high school basketball title.

Since then, Pogoy has blazed a path at Far Eastern University (FEU) before making his way to TNT, where he is now the team’s most potent offensive threat.

Pogoy expressed his excitement at being part of the Gilas’ historic achievement.

“Lipay kaayo kay naka sulod jud sa World Cup nya apil pajud ko,” said Pogoy, who scored two points and grabbed a rebound in nearly 15 minutes of action against Kazahkstan.

He also sang praises for his fellow Cebuano, the PBA reigning five-time MVP, June Mar Fajardo, who helped man the fort when the team’s naturalized player, Andray Blatche had to be sat down late in the third because of foul trouble.

“Dili malalis si Abai na kaya jud niya sa international stage. Gipakita niya iyang pagka-5x MVP atong duwaa na kailangan kay siya kay foul trouble si Andray,” said Pogoy. /bmjo