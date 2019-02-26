Residents in coastal areas vital in PDEA-7’s drive against illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is closely monitoring the coastal areas in the region as they received reports of illegal drugs entering through private motorized boats.

According to Wardley Getalla, director of the PDEA-7, cutting off the supply of drugs through the entry points remain to be the challenge in the region because of the long coastline of the provinces.

“Maraming pwedeng pagpasukan ang mga droga na sinasakay nila sa mga private na bangka,” said Getalla.

This is why Getalla is urging the residents in coastal areas to report any suspicious activities among private motorized boats frequenting the areas.

“Kailangan talaga natin ang kooperasyon ng community. If may pabalik-balik na suspicious na private boat, ireport agad natin sa ating kapulisan,” he said.

However, Getalla said that Central Visayas is not prone to free-floating drugs such as the ones caught in Surigao as this modus operandi was targeted at the eastern coasts of the country facing the Pacific Ocean.

For Cebu’s drug source, PDEA-7 traced them to be from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mindanao. Vessels from these regions entering Central Visayas are being monitored.

“Nagdeploy tayo ng tigdadalawang K9 drug sniffing dogs sa mga ports ng Bohol, Negros Oriental at Siquijor to monitor any drug entry,” he said. /bmjo