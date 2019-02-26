UCMed opens its newest Eye Center

It’s another milestone for the University of Cebu Medical Centre (UCMed) as it officially launched its Eye Center last February 19.

Fully equipped and operational, a full spectrum of eye treatments can now be operated, including the most common cases of vision impairment, such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and pterygium.

The center boasts of experienced eye specialists.

Should you need a comprehensive eye exam or a corneal transplant, you can rest assure that your eyes are well-taken cared of.

With UCMed’s Eye Center, taking care of your vision is now within your reach.

The Eye Centre is located at the third floor of UCMed, Ouano Ave., Subangdaku, Mandaue City.