City dad calls for transparency on distribution of rice subsidy for habal-habal drivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover, Jr., demands more transparency on the distribution of the rice subsidy of the habal-habal drivers which started distribution on Saturday, February 23.

Alcover, in his privilege speech during the regular session on Tuesday, February 26, encouraged Mayor Tomas Osmeña to reveal the process of how the habal-habal drivers were selected to be beneficiaries.

He said that many habal-habal drivers reported to him that they had not received their rice subsidy.

“Kinsay morecognize sa habal-habal? Unsa may gibasehan? Kinsay gihatagan? Giunsa paghatag?” said Alcover.

Read more: 1, 400 habal-habal drivers claim rice subsidy from City Hall

Alcover said that there should be a fixed standard in identifying the beneficiaries of the rice subsidy for a fair distribution.

He said that the Office of the Mayor should be more transparent on the distribution and its process.

The City Council approved Alcover’s resolution to request the Office of the Mayor to submit to the Council the list of habal-habal drivers entitled to the rice subsidy as well as the standards for the identification of the drivers.

Read more: 1K Cebu City registered habal-habal drivers to receive rice subsidy on February 23

In previous statements, Annabeth Cuizon, the executive assistant to the mayor, said that only registered habal-habal drivers who had completed their requirements could claim their rice subsidy.

The habal-habal driver must be a resident of Cebu City and must present the photocopies of the driver’s license, voter’s certificate, and certificate of ownership of the motorcyle or its Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration.

Cuizon said that habal-habal drivers might present these documents at the Two-wheeled Motor Vehicle Monitoring, Coordinating, and Assistance Unit (TMV-MCAU) office to claim their rice subsidy.

On Saturday, at least 1,400 drivers already received their subsidies. /dbs