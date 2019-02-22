1K Cebu City registered habal-habal drivers to receive rice subsidy on February 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,000 registered habal-habal or motorcycle-for-hire drivers are expected to receive their sacks of rice that will be distributed by the Cebu City government on Saturday, February 23 at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.

Annabeth Cuizon, Cebu City assistant administrator, said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, February 22, that these 1,000 out of the 6,000 habal-habal drivers were the ones, who completed their requirements for them to receive the city government’s rice subsidy.

Read more: Habal-habal drivers to get rice subsidy

Cuizon said that this Saturday’s distribution would only be the start of the releasing of the subsidy with 5,000 more habal-habal drivers expected to receive their 1 sack of rice share when they would have completed the rice subsidy’s requirements.

The requirements for these drivers include their driver’s licenses and certificates of residency of Cebu City since only those from Cebu City are qualified for the subsidy.

She said that the city had coordinated with the barangays for the swift monitoring of the requirements of the drivers

She said that the drivers could avail of their 1 sack of rice each at the Plaza Independencia from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She said that the drivers would be required to show their certificate of comppletion of the requirements.

She also said that the distribution was supposedly set on Sunday, February 24, in line with the series of anticipated celebration of Charter Day, January 25.

However, Mayor Tomas Osmeña agreed to give way to the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally on Sunday for the use of the Plaza since President Rodrigo Duterte would be attending the event of the political party. /dbs