Batang Pinoy Visayas: Cebu City starts climb to the top

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Niños are slowly making its way to the top after three days of competition in the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals here.

The Niños are now at second place, just two golds behind leader Iloilo City, which is hosting the event.

Cebu City ended day three on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, by adding nine gold medals for a total of 27 while Iloilo ended Day 3 with 29 gilts.

Cebu Province, which enjoyed a gold medal surge with five on Day 1, dropped to third place with 25 following its six-gold medal haul on Wednesday.

Also improving its standings is Mandaue City, which now has nine gold medals.

Leading the charge for Cebu City Niños was Aldrener Igot Jr. of Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, who accounted for three gold medals via the 40-meter, 50-meter and overall qualifying round.

The 13-year-old archer has already accumulated five gold medals so far in this multi-sporting event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) after also bagging two gold medals on Day 2.

Cebu City’s other gilts were contributed by Jesha Zyra Asul and Jowin May Nudalo of Karatedo, Art Malaki of Taekwondo, Kyle Cedrick Alic and Mary Fhaline Caballero of Arnis and the 4×400 Relay Girls team of vanessa Rose Rota, Louriane Yvonnel Garcia, Kristelle Me Leyson and Winona May Tabada in athletics.

Cebu Province’s gold medals, on the other hand, were chipped in by its sepak takraw team, Trexie Joy Ogoc, Precious Avegail Belicario and Christine Jhane Tautho in karatedo, Moira Frances Erediano and its 4x400M Boys team of John Luis Daligdig, Seung Lee Park, Fritz Tulod and Jibrael Umal in athletics. /bmjo