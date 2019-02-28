Balladeer Richard Poon and wife Maricar to speak at the 6th Colour Me Ladies conference



He is balladeer known for his silky smooth voice and she is an actress, model and licensed doctor. Together, Richard and Maricar Poon inspire others with their story of how the Lord brought them together. The Poons will speak at the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference slated on coming Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu City. The conference will start at 9 in the morning and end at 6 in the evening.

This year’s theme is “Colour Me White” is based on the Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” Also gracing this year’s conference are Ms. Christine Kairuz, inspiratiowife of Peter Kairuz of CBN-Asia’s 700 Club and actress and beauty queen, Venus Raj.

As in the past years, there will be three Breakout Sessions, and the Poons will be handing “Relationship Matters: Ways to Deal with Conflict”, which will surely help many women who will be attending. Participants may sign up for one Breakout Session that will be held in the afternoon. Other breakout sessions are “You’re Beautiful But You Can Be Stunning Inside and Out” by author Malu Tiongson-Ortiz, and “Striving Over Struggles of Singleness” by beauty queen Venus Raj.

This will be the first time the Poons will be speaking before an expected crowd of 2,000 women from different parts of the city, and even from other provinces.

When asked what advice she would give her 13-year old self about purity if given the chance, Maricar Poon has this wise nugget: “Bisag maulaw ka, talk to your mom, AND DAD, ates and titas about boys –not your friends, kay pareho mo wala kahibalo.” (Even though you may be embarrassed, talk to your mom and dad, your older sisters and aunts about boys, not your friends because you and your friends all don’t know.)



According to Maricar, to be pure in heart is an everyday challenge. “I never believed I was impure until I was shown that I wasn’t. I think that was the most importat step in my continuing journey toward a pure heart.”



You can still get your Colour Me Ladies Conference tickets at any OMF Lit Bookshop (2nd Level Robinsons Cybergate and the Banilad branch, near Banilad Town Center) but hurry as tickets are quickly being snapped up. Tickets are P1,000.00, inclusive of packed lunch and a goodie bag. Registration tables at the venue open at exactly 8AM on Saturday so please come early. For more information, you may contact 255-5012 or 0977-6031843.