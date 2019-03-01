Narco list to be verified prior to release, DILG chief assures

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año assured that the list of politicians allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade will be vetted and validated prior to its release.

Año told reporters after the Bantay Korapsyon National Summit in Pasay City on Thursday that the Department of the Interior Local Government (DILG) will meet with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to vet the so-called narcolist before its release in time for the upcoming midterm polls in May.

“Right now the PDEA chief is still out of the country. Pagdating niya ay magkakaroon kami ng meeting with Secretary Cuy at paguusapin namin yung tungkol sa direktiba ng pangulo na ilabaas yung narco-list,” he said.

The DILG chief was referring to PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino and DDB Chairman Catalino Cuy.

“So we will make sure na paglabas nito, ito ay vetted, validated, para naman fair sa lahat ng involved dito sa narco list,” he added.

Año has been pushing for the release of the so-called narco list to serve as a guide for voters in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, DILG Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said that the agency was just waiting for the go signal of President Rodrigo Duterte before releasing the list.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier said that the President would allow the release of the list as long as it has been verified.