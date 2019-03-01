Nietes: No point for rematch with Palicte

Cebu City, Philippines — Four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes has decided to vacate his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Flyweight title which he won against Japan’s kazumo Ioka via a split decision last Dec. 31, 2018 in Macao.

“After thinking hard about it for a long time, I have decided to vacate my WBO Super flyweight belt,” he said in his statement sent to CDN Digital on Friday, March 1, 2019. “I feel in my heart that there is no point to do the rematch with Aston Palicte after the controversial draw.”

Before he fought Ioka, the 36-year-old native of Murcia, Negros Occidental, fought Palicte in California, USA, which ended in a split draw in September of 2018.

In early February this year, WBO had ordered both camps of Nietes and Palicte to come up with an agreement for a rematch within 15 days.

“I hope to seek bigger fights with the world champions of the other organizations. It may or may not happen but I believe this is the right decision under this situation,” Nietes’ statement read.

Nietes added that he wants to give Palicte “a chance to fight for the World title to bring pride and glory to our country.”

The longest reigning Filipino world champion and Ring Magazine’s Top 10 Pound for Pound fighter ended his statement by thanking his supporters. /bmjo