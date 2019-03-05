Duterte OKs release of ‘narco list’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to release the ‘narco list’ ahead of the May 2019 midterm elections, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte talked to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año after the Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday night.

“It was discussed after the Cabinet meeting. The position of the President was the position that I made (for the release of the narcolist),” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

He said the narco list was expected to be released next week, according to Año.