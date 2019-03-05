Governor’s Cup Inter Cities/Municipalities basketball begins this Saturday in eight different venues

Cebu City, Philippines — The Governor’s Cup 2019 Inter Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament will skip the normal pageantry of a grand opening ceremony and will instead plunge straight into the action in eight different venues this Saturday, March 9, 2019.

In the press conference that was presided over by Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Executive Director, Atty. Renato Abing, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Golden Peak Hotel, he said they are opting to go this route because of “time constraints.”

“We have time constraints. We wanted to open before the start of the political campaigns,” Abing said.

In previous iterations of this very same tournament, organizers often staged one grand opening ceremony wherein all the teams were obligated to be present.

However, not all teams saw action, which is something Abing explained they wanted to avoid to save the teams from incurring unnecessary expenses.

The tournament will kick off with games at the home of the defending champions Talisay City Aquastars, the Talisay City Sports Complex, the Oslob Municipal Gym, the Tuburan Municipal Gym, the Bogo City Coliseum, the Catmon Municipal Gym, the Danao City Civic Center, the Consolaciton Municipal Gym, and the Dumanjug Municipal Gym.

In all, 41 teams are competing in this massive Cebu-wide tournament.

The champion of this tournament will pocket P500,000 while the runner-up will take home P300,000. The third and fourth placers will be awarded P200,000 and P100,000, respectively. /bmjo