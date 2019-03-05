Upset in Naga: USPF ousts Cesafi champ UV

Cebu City, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers gave the three-time defending Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers the boot with a 103-92 victory in the 1st City of Naga Intercollegiate Basketball Tournament last Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

The win by USPF forged a three-way tie in Bracket A between UV, USPF and the University of Cebu, which all had 1-1 win-loss records.

However, a computation of the points difference between the three schools determined that USPF made it to the top with a +9 with UC in second at -2. UV dropped out with a -7.

Rich Managor led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, while EJ Villarta pumped in 15. Graggy Sarahina and Kenneth Cada had 13 points each.

Melvin Butohan paced UV with 14 while Jafet Claridad tallied 13 for the Green Lancers.

In the other game, the University of San Jose Recoletos Jaguars knocked out the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 75-64.

This means that USPF would be facing off against USJ-R in the semifinals on March 10 while UC takes on USC.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

USPF (103) – Managor 19, Villarta 15, Sarahina 13, Capa 13, Cauba 11, Chavez 9, Maglasang 7, Langahin 6, Colina 5, Patalinghug 5.

UV (92) – Butohan 14, Claridad 13, Delator 9, Tarrosa 8, Cabahug 8, Gahi 7, Segumpan 7, Maestre 6, Maglasang 6, Yerro 2, Bucao 2.

SECOND GAME

USJ-R (75) – Echavez 18, Agosila 12, Ewineke 10, Galvez 9, Deiparine 8, Gonzaga 7, Manatilan 5. Gastador 4, Mangaron 2

SWU (64) – Imperial 9, Cachuela 9, Gabutan 8, Molina 6, Polican 6, Sanchez 6, Donical 6, Lilas 3, Alforque 3, Bilao 2. /bmjo