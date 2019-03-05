Elite Basketball Club Cebu: Impressive start for Cheetahs 

Cebu City, Philippines — The Cheetahs overpowered the Eagles, 60-55, in their opening game in Season 14 of the Elite Basketball Club Cebu last Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Wide-bodied forward Vernon Anfone carried the fight for the Cheetahs with 19 points, which allowed the team to sprint to a victorious debut in this league that is being powered by Tough Gear Sportswear.

John Rodrigo punched in 15 while former University of Southern Philippines Foundation wingman Kimo Bajamunde added 10.

In other games, the Rams outlasted the Tigers, 91-86, behind the 20 points of Mark Lubiano and the 16 of Elno Trangia. Three others scored in double-figures for the Rams with Careem Micarandayo putting up 12, Harmsway Molina scoring 11 and Toytoy Minoza chipping in 10.

And finally, the Sharks sank the Stallions in convincing fashion, 85-60, behind the awesome duo of Bryan Reyes who scored 22 and Alvin Rosal, who fired in 20.

THE SCORES:

FIRST GAME

CHEETAHS 60 – Anfone 19, Rodrigo 15, Bajamunde 10, Cabahug 5, Tan 5, Sabanal 2, Gumampong 2, Gelasque 2.

EAGLES 55 – Delapisa 19, Nacasabog 11, Ynoc 6, Bacatan 6, Manila 4, Duran M. 3, Duran Z. 3, Tumakay 2, Labajo 1.

Quarters: 10-10, 19-18, 31-32, 60-55.

SECOND GAME

RAMS 91 – Lubiano 20, Trangia 16, Micarandayo 12, Molina 11, Miñoza 10, Besin 6, Gallarde 6, Matidios 5.

TIGERS 86 – Bas 23, Bensig 17, Adlawan 15, Tabay 11, Revilla 6, Belande 6, Langomez 3, Restauro 3, Ralloma 2.

Quarters: 34-24, 44-49, 66-62, 91-86.

THIRD GAME

SHARKS 85 – Reyes 22, Rosal 20, Malana 11, Villardar 11, Quimada 8, Labrador 6, Labagala 4, Pioquinto 3.

STALLIONS 60 – Dungog 17, Tabanas 9, Monteclar 8, Chu 8, Arias 6, Naron 5, Yapcoy 3, Mante 2, Aloba 2.

Quarters : 23-12, 43-26, 53-41, 85-60. /bmjo