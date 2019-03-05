Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to celebrate Ash Wednesday with St. Camillus’ relic’s visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Catholic faithful are expected to troop to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Wednesday, March 6, for the Ash Wednesday Mass and to pay homage to the holy relic of St. Camillus, which will be at the Cathedral on that day.

Monsignor Ruben Labajo, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral’s rector, said he was expecting the faithful to attend the 12:15 p.m. Mass for the relic of St. Camillus, who is the patron saint of the sick, doctors, and nurses.

He was also expecting more faithful to attend the 5 p.m. Ash Wednesday Mass which will be celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Labajo said that the relic arrived on Tuesday morning, March 5, in Cebu City and housed at the Home for the Aged chapel in the Daughters of St. Camillus in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

He said the holy relic would be brought to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Ash Wednesday, March 6.

For Labajo, the relic’s visit brings forth new meaning to Ash Wednesday for Cebuanos.

He said he was hoping that the relic’s presence would inspire healing for the faithful both physically and spiritually.

“What we are hoping for is conversion as it is the essence of the Lenten season. To heal and be converted in faith,” said Labajo in a phone interview.

The Cathedral will be offering Masses in different schedules from 5:30 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon coinciding with its daily schedule. Marking of the foreheads will be done during all Cathedral Masses.

Labajo said he would be expecting people to crowd the Cathedral during the 12:15 Mass for the relic and the 5:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday Mass, which would be officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

The prelate is expected to open the Lenten Season for the Cebuano Catholics as well.

Labajo reminds the faithful that fasting and abstinence is required for Catholics from 12 years to 60 years old with the exception of the sick and pregnant women.

Catholics should also abstain from eating meat, save from seafood, and consuming alcohol. They should also consume one full meal a day as well.

Labajo said that fasting and abstinence should not be looked upon as a burden but as a form of sacrifice and penitence for the Lenten Season.

“I urge the faithful to open their hearts to the liturgical celebration,” said Labajo.

He also reminded the faithful to undergo confession in preparation for the Lenten season. /dbs