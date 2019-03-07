Costas resigns as Capitol tourism officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito “Boboi” Costas has announced his resignation after three years of spearheading the province’s tourism efforts.

Costas, in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, March 6, thanked the tourism officers of local government units (LGUs), local communities, private and public partners who helped in the tourism efforts of the province, including the brand “Sugbu Turismo.”

“”My greatest discovery is that while my three years in government service (four actually, consulting included) may have made a dent in the lives of others, it has “given my life new meaning,” he said.

“Thank you #SugbuTurismo team for the awesome exchanges of ideas and the lessons learned from you. See you around!” Costas wrote as a caption to his photo with the staff of the PTO.

In a separate interview, Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino confirmed Costas’ resignation.

However, Tolentino said Costas did not provide his reason for tendering his resignation. Tolentino said the resignation is effective March 15, 2019.

Tolentino assured that the projects and activities of the Provincial Tourism Office have been laid out and will push through despite Costas leaving.

“Si Boboi on his way out, we agreed nga unsa tong iyang activities, especially katong for the rest of the year, nga ma plan out na… so even if Boboi is not here, ang iyang mga activities, naka-plan out na na,” Tolentino told reporters.

Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) head Floreza Duque will be concurrently taking over the PTO, said Tolentino. /bmjo