MCWD expects better water supply in this year’s El Niño compared to 2016

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) is expecting a drop in water supply this summar but not as bad as the water shortage experienced in Metro Cebu in 2016.

According to Charmaine Kara, MCWD’s Community Relations and External Affairs Department head, the water level at the Buhisan Dam remains at 2500 cubic meters per day while tha in the Jaclupan Dam remains at 25,700 cubic meters per day.

Kara said that the water levels at these dams are, however, considered to be at a critical level and rationing of water supply had already been implemented in the upland barangays and elevated areas.

However, since this year’s El Niño is weaker than in 2016 when the drought brought down the water level of the Jaclupan Dam to 20,000 cubic meters per day, MCWD said it was hoping for easier months ahead.

Unlike in 2016, when tap water was only available for six hours a day, the water availability this time is about 12 hours a day.

“We admit, we do not have enough supply for the city. Other areas will feel be more affected than the others,” Kara added.

Barangays Banawa and Sambag 1 and the uptown areas in Cebu City and parts of Talisay City will experience longer hours without water compared to the downtown areas.

Kara said the situation could be worse if the heat would continue and the rains would still remain sparse.

Evaporation is the enemy as it is an uncontrollable factor that can deplete the water source faster as the temperature rises.

With this, she encouraged the public to use only the water they would need, to intensify water management in their households and to start storing water.

“We just need our water to last until June,” she said. /dbs